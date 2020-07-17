Share:

Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Friday said the government will take action as per the law against sugar mills in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report.

He said this while addressing a news conference in Islamabad. He said as the Supreme Court has vacated stay order of Sindh High Court on the issue, the government will proceed into the matter.

He said the government proceedings include punitive action against the responsible of the sugar crisis, reforming sugar policy and rationalising sugar price.

He said the concerned departments will carry out their investigations into the matter.

On the wheat flour issue, the Special Assistant said a 20 kilogram pack of wheat flour is available at 860 rupees in Punjab.