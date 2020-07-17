Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to various private companies for online booking of orders for qurbani so that the citizens may stay home in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision has been taken in view of the fear of the spread of coronavirus on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha when people are expected to socialise massively. This year Eid-ul- Azha is likely to fall on July 31 and the government fears that the people may violate the SOPs as was witnessed during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government says that with the ongoing pandemic, it is quite dangerous to perform sacrifices as the people may violate the SOPs and cause the spread of coronavirus. However, thanks to the internet and technology as Muslims are now able to perform this religious obligation with the help of online offers. This time online qurbani may replace traditional methods as online qurbani is bit convenient, manageable and easy. In the previous years, online qurbani has had been an option for Muslims in Pakistan but people hardly choose online platforms.