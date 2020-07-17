Share:

India’s coronavirus cases surpassed the 1 million mark Friday, according to ministry of health data with a sharp rise in infections in four major states.

The death toll crossed 25,000.

Health officials reported 35,000 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the number to 1,005,637. The death toll rose to 25,609 with 680 additional fatalities.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Thursday less than 2% of COVID-19 patients are admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in India.

“India’s fatality rate is 2.57 percent and recovery rate is 63.25 percent. Despite being such a largely populated nation, we can perhaps claim to have performed better than any other country,” Vardhan said in a statement.

The eastern state of Orrisa announced a complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from July 17 to 31, according to a government order. Other states have also announced a lockdown in affected districts.

The coronavirus has spread to almost all states and union territories in India.

More than 13.7 million people have been infected and 589,211 have lost their lives to COVID-19 around the world, according to figures compiled by Us-based John Hopkins University. India is the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.