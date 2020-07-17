Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today (Friday).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, three Kashmiri youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation in the district's Nagnad Chimmer area.

The three youths martyred by the Indian troops are yet to be identified.

Tensions in the restive valley have risen after India abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Indian occupied Kashmir, and deployed an unprecedented numbers of troops in the region.

The resolution revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during a military operation also martyred a youth in Keran area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.