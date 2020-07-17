Share:

WANA - The District administration on Thursday brokered a patch-up between two tribes who were engaged in a clash that also resulted in the death of one tribesman and injuries to three others in a shoot-out.

The tribes clashed over the jurisdictions of Shakai and Tiarza areas in South Waziristan tribal district. Later, in a Jirga convened by South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan, which was also attended by former Senator Saleh Shah and elders of Wazir and Mehsud tribes, the warring groups agreed to ceasefire and vacate the bunkers.

Speaking to journalists, the deputy commissioner said the Jirga members would again meet the elders of the both parties today. “Both parties have now stopped firing and hopefully the land dispute will be resolved amicably,” he added.