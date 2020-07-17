Share:

ISLAMABAD - The wily investigative reporter portrayed by comic actor Chevy Chase in the 1985 film Fletch and sequel Fletch Lives four years later is once more seeing the light of day thanks to a new team-up between Mad Men star Jon Hamm and Miramax. The new feature film reboot, to be directed by Superbad helmer Greg Mottola, will follow the eponymous Los Angeles investigative reporter in a new adventure, originally based on the mystery novel character created by Gregory McDonald in the ‘70s. According to reports, the remake will focus on the second book in the original book series, entitled Confess, Fletch. The story centers around reporter Irwin M. Fletcher (Hamm) trying to clear his name after a string of murders, while also on a quest to find his fiancée’s stolen rare art collection.