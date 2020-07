Share:

The Karachi metropolis witnessed its hottest day in 62 years today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) which issued a statement on Friday.

The PMD added that Karachi last recorded a temperature of 42.2°C on July 3, 1958.

The Meteorological department also observed that according to its 30-year records, the avergae temperature in the month of July was at 33.3°C.