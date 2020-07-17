Share:

KARACHI - Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall today (Friday) under the influence of low-pressure area developed in the Arabian Sea, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Pakistan Meteorological Department Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz said that monsoon winds entered Sindh Wednesday night and it had already rained in Tharparkar and Thatta and Badin.

He said the fresh monsoon system will enter Karachi by Thursday night and moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in the megacity on Thursday night or Friday morning.

“The rainfall activities in Karachi likely to continue for two days,” he added.

Sardar Sarfraz said that Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Thatta and Badin will also receive rainfall with Dust/Thunderstorm on Friday.

The rainfall activities will continue for three days in abovementioned cities, said Met Office. The weather office also predicted rain-wind-thundershower in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.