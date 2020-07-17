Share:

Karachi - Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday approved contract between World Bank and CLICK under which uplift works would be carried out in Karachi.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hussain chaired a session at Council KMC building and total 14 resolutions were adopted out of which 10 were passed unanimously while four were adopted with majority of votes.

As per details, local councils including KMC, DMCs and District Council would provide details of work to implementation unit established for CLICK Project.

Taking part in the debate, City Council Parliamentary Leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Karmullah Waqasi, Junaid Mukati, Amanullah Afridi, Hanif Soorti, Rahat Hussain Siddiqui, Muhammad Asif Siddiqui, Syed Khalil Imam, Habib Hassan, and others fully endorse the resolution and contract with the World Bank for develepment works in Karachi. They termed the contract good sign for Karachi the city neglected for so many years.

They urged the need for setting priorities for uplifting infrastructure of municipal services. The members hoped that CLICK Project would help in uplifting works at UC level and Karachi would once again become prosperous city. Later, the resolution was adopted.

Meanwhile, the Council also passed supplementary resolutions with majority of votes for establishment of COVID-19 Infection Disease and Research Centre at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital; collection of charges from registered telecom and cable operators and establishment of section for that purpose; auction of plot No.2B at Old Sabzi Mandi Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The council also passed a resolution for establishing pension desk to facilitate the pensioners. In another resolution, the Council also okayed regularizaton of 178 contracted employees and issuance of salaries of 722 employees who were working on contracts from January 2019.

In the session, an unanimous resolution was also adopted asking concerned authorities to write Khatim-un-Nabiyyin with the name of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in all curriculum books. In another resolution, the Council named KDA Chowrangi flyover after renowned poet Raees Amrohi; Five Star Chowrangi flyover named after renowned actor Moeen Akhtar; and Sakhi Hassan flyover named after renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri.

In yet another unanimous resolution, the Council asked the federal government to direct the K-Electric to mend its way and stop loadshedding and over billing. The council also approved contracts made by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar or his nominees with majority of votes so far.

Earlier, condolence resolutions were adopted on demise of Parks Departments’ Deputy Director Muhammad Nadeem and those persons who were electrocuted during the recent rains.