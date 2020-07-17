Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday provided second consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request but Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Indian High Commission officials stormed out without speaking to the death-row convict.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access” to Commander Jadhav yesterday.

“First consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 was earlier

provided by Pakistan on 2 September 2019. The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on 25 December 2017,” she added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Indian HC officials were provided access as agreed before the meeting but they refused to proceed.

FM says Indian diplomats left without meeting death-row convict

“Kulbhushan Jadhav continued to call them but they rushed out of the place. We provided them every facility they wanted. They did not want the audio and video recording and we accepted this demand. Then they asked to remove the glass between the two parties. We also removed that. Their (Indian diplomats’) attitude was strange,” he said.

The FM said if they did not want to speak to Kulbhushan Jadhav “why did they seek the consular access.” Pakistan, he said, respected international rules and laws and had implemented the directions by the International Court of Justice. India, he said, was creating a drama instead of using the facilities provided by Pakistan.

Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During investigation, Jadhav had confessed his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

“Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the ICJ’s judgment of July 17, 2019. It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement,” said a foreign ministry statement.

On July 17, 2019, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The tribunal in The Hague ordered an “effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.”

The judge remarked that Pakistan and India are signatories to the Vienna Convention. “A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav,” the ICVJ ruled.

The court found Jadhav guilty of committing terrorist activities inside Pakistan, ordered that the Indian spy cannot be handed over to India and will remain in Pakistan’s custody.