KARACHI - The Sindh government on Thursday extended the lockdown or restrictions for Covid-19 prevention in line with the discussions at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the decision at the last meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

According to an order here, the provincial government in exercise of powers under section3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act-2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), in continuation of the order of even number dated 1 July 2020, has extended the lockdown.

‘The order shall remain valid till 15th August-2020 unless changed earlier.’

Further change, if any required, made in coordination or consultations with NCOC/NCC will be notified accordingly, the order adds.

Business activities to continue under SOps

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the extension of lockdown period in the province had been announced in view of the current situation.

Nasir Hussain Shah expressed these views in a statement issued on Thursday. The provincial minister said that the coronavirus had wreaked havoc all over the world and its obvious effects could be felt in all countries.

The comprehensive and integrated policy implemented by the Sindh government from day one has yielded very encouraging and positive results. There is no doubt that it is very important to keep the wheel of the country’s economy running, but if business is at the cost of human lives, the Sindh government cannot allow it, he said, adding, “We have conditionally allowed business and social activities under the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the federal government.”

Until this epidemic is completely eradicated from the country, “we all need to be extremely careful. In the coming days, it will be decided which departments will be fully operational but before that any kind of haste or rumour should be avoided.” Nasir Hussain Shah clarified that public gatherings, including weddings in marriage halls, hoteling were banned in the province.