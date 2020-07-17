Share:

LAHORE - The federal government has decided to allow conducting majalis and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram subject to following precautionary measures and to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedures. This was stated by Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haque Qadri in a statement after consultative meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, with President Dr Arif Alvi in the chair, to devise SOPs for Muharram-ul-Haram. Dr Noor-ul-Haque Qadri said unanimous SOPs have been formulated in the light of proposals and will be sent to the provinces and Ulema after approval by the National Command and Operation Center.