LAHORE - More rains coupled with wind-thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating to central and upper parts of the country. According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thundershower is expected in Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.