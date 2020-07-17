Share:

LANDIKOTAL - A mosque known as Masjid-e-Quba, which used to be in control of Taliban years ago, has been reopened in Landikotal sub-division of Khyber district and Friday prayer would be offered in the mosque after a gap of 10 years.

When militancy was at peak, the Taliban would use the mosque as their preaching centre a decade ago.

A decade ago, the mosque was in control of a local cleric Maulana Hazrat Nabi, alias Tamanchy Mullah.

The Mullah, an Arabic teacher at a school, belonged to the Panjpeer school of thought in Deobandi sect and he was famous for his speeches and preaching. He had also set up an FM radio at the mosque and motivated the locals for Jehad.

The mosque was closed when security forces launched military operation in the region against militants.

District Khyber Siyasi Ittehad Chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Deputy Ameer for the erstwhile Fata Mufti Muhammad Ejaz formally reopened the Quba Masjid in Landikotal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Muhammad Ejaz said that they were in contact with the government for the last several months to reopen the mosque.

He said they had decided to open the mosque for general public on Thursday while in the meantime, Peshawar High Court (PHC) also gave verdict of its reopening on the same day.

He also said they would appoint a neutral prayer leader (Imam) for Quba mosque who would be acceptable for all.

He said that Friday congregation would be offered after 10 years in the premises on Friday (today).