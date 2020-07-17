Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal has directed the NAB Karachi to conduct inquiry against the K-Electric for allegedly flouting the agreement, over billing and persistent loadshedding in the port city of Karachi. According to a statement issued by the NAB here yesterday, the NAB

chairman while taking notice of public complaints and media reports against the K-Electric directed the NAB Karachi to complete the inquiry within a period of three months so that the responsible could be brought to justice as per law.

He also directed the NAB Karachi to conduct inquiry of the complaints of unscheduled long loadshedding, over billing and violation of the agreement according to which the K-Electric was to make investments for modernising the electricity generation and betterment of transmission system but the company allegedly failed miserably to honour the agreement.

The NAB Karachi was also directed to obtain the copies of the agreement, relevant documents and details of the volume of promised agreement.

He said that NAB is a national institution which believes in working as per law.

It further said, the NAB will never allow K-Electric to fleece billion of rupees from the consumers by over billing, unscheduled long loadshedding.