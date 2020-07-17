Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Search and Sweep Operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy of the country.

There is a dire need to remain highly alert in wake of the present border situation. Ashfaq Khan further said that Lahore Police conducted search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.

Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its 15 days of this month performance report regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan (NAP) to maintain peace and law and order situation in the city. According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 224 search operations during 15 days of this month at different places to maintain law and order in the city, whereas, more than 21,000 persons, 5,718 houses, 2,270 tenants, 105 hotels, 23 guest houses, 27 hostels, 27 bus stands, 203 shops, 28 factories, 07 madaris and 11 churches were checked.

Police took action against 284 accused persons, registering 10 FIRs in narcotics, 04 illegal weapons, 116 in Tenant Acts, 149 accused were arrested in other crimes as well as 04 Proclaimed Offenders were also arrested.

Process of distribution of financial assistance among deserving citizens continue

The process of distribution of financial assistance among the deserving citizens under Prime Minister Emergency Cash Distribution Programme is continue in smooth and peaceful manner at all the Ehsaas Kafalat Centres of the city as Lahore Police has ensured to provide foolproof security, maximum support and guidance to the people who visited these centres.

More than 1,000 police officers and officials including Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs have been deputed at all the Ehsaas Disbursement Centres of the city to provide foolproof security and avoid any possible scuffle or mismanagement.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that strict security arrangements by Lahore Police have been made on these Cash Distribution Centres.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the deputed police staff to remain alert and vigilant, deal with people in polite manner making them aware of the dangers of gatherings in wake of coronavirus situation. All the Divisional SPs of Operation wings visited these centres in their respective divisions and supervised the security arrangements.

Police officers and officials ensured implementation on queue management system and other necessary precautions among the citizens.

Police Jawans adopted all Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) set to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the distribution of cash handouts, guiding people to wear safety masks, wash hands, use sanitizers and strictly implement on queue system maintaining safe distance from each other.

Teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force continued effective patrolling around these distribution centres.