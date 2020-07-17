Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, while expressing concerns over neglecting the hydro power projects of the KP government in the 27 years Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2020-47 of National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) devised for power generation at national level, has urged the NEPRA to review the plan and include the hydro power projects of the provincial government in it.

Mahmood Khan made these remarks while leading a provincial team to attend hearing of NEPRA regarding the proposed IGCEP 2020-47 through video link held under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Farooq. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a potential capacity of producing more than 30,000 megawatts electricity which could be utilized to overcome the issue of energy crises in the country. Other members of the team included Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Officer PEDO Naeem Khan and Barrister Asghar Khan.

On the occasion the provincial government team raised the point that for the first time NEPRA published the IGCEP back in February 2019 wherein the hydro power projects of the province were ignored altogether to which the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) objected and reported the same to NEPRA being competent forum for the approval of the Plan and consequently NEPRA issued directives to National Transmission and Dispatch Company to include the hydro projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the revised publication of the plan.

The team members said that by then PEDO provided details about its ongoing and upcoming new hydro power projects but in the revised publication of the plan in April 2020, the details provided by the provincial government were ignored once again.

Resultantly PEDO while rejecting the proposed plan submitted comprehensive comments for consideration in this regard.

The provincial team in its effort to defend the rights of the province, registered serious observations for not including its hydro power projects in the proposed plan and termed it as injustice to the province and made it clear that the same was not acceptable to the provincial government at any case.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who for the first time led his team in the hearing, strongly demanded to include all the hydro power projects of the province in the proposed plan. Chairman NEPRA, after listening to the concerns of the KP government, assured the Chief Minister of serious consideration and necessary steps to include the projects of the province in the revised proposed plan.