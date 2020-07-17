Share:

ATTOCK - The District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani has said that hide collection without prior permission from the district administration would not be allowed and violators would be dealt with as per law. He was presiding over meeting of the sub divisional police officers, station house officers and supervisory staff in his office on Thursday. The DPO said the security plan has been devised for Eid and security personnel would be deployed outside mosques and other places.

He said recommended organizations would also maintain the record of hides.