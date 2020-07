Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Namaz-e-Janaza and burial of Muhammad Imran Shahzad will take place today (Friday) at Epsom and Ewell Cemetry Ashley Road Epsom KT18 SBP England at 10:30 am. Funeral prayer in absentia will be held after Juma prayers here at Boharwali Masjid, Main Bazaar Garhi Shahu, Lahore.