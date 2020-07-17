Share:

After invitation for talks from the Petroleum Division, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association called off their strike on Friday.

The association was dissenting for an inconclusive period from Thursday against the increment in salary assess, common benefit and toll taxes.

The office-bearers of the affiliation have been called to Islamabad for a assembly on July 20, to resolve the issue. The Petroleum Division has guaranteed to communicate their due requests to the concerned authorities.

It may be noted that supply of petroleum products remained suspended across the country due to the strike of the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association.

Oil tankers owners call off strike on assurance of Governor Sindh Oil Tankers Association on Wednesday had announced that it would discontinue supply across the country to protest an increase in income and toll taxes.

“There is no business and they have increased the tax,” association’s president Abid ullah Afridi had said.