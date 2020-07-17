Share:

ISLAMABAD - Orlando Bloom is getting ready to welcome his second child, as he and fiancée Katy Perry get closer to the due date. But a member of the British actor’s brood has recently strayed away from the pack, leaving him heartbroken. He pleaded recently with his 4.1million Instagram followers to help him find his dog Mighty, who’s recently gone missing in his Montecito, California neighborhood. The 43 year old posted some photos of the red labradoodle, writing: ‘MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call. ‘If you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.’