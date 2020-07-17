Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedom of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking at a weekly news

briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said it was almost a year of the continued brutalization of innocent people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The UN human rights machinery in recent months has highlighted India’s non-compliance with its international human rights obligations. Through several official communications, nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India’s consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in occupied Kashmir,” she said.

During the past week, she said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held telephone conversations with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor and Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

In these interactions, the Foreign Minister shared deep concern over the situation in IOJK and underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to help address the grave situation.

To a question, she said that Pakistan had acknowledged and welcomed the US decision to accept Pakistan’s accession to the 1988 Hague Convention on civil aspects of International Child abduction.

“It will come into effect on 1st October, 2020. The process has been long drawn and initiated on Pakistan’s request. It is also a reflection of growing Pakistan-US cooperation and will further strengthen our bilateral relationship. The Convention will provide a legal framework for child custody and facilitate divided families. Regarding specific data, I will have to come back to you,” the spokesperson added.

She said Pakistan had continuously been highlighting the human rights violations in IOJ&K and mistreatment of minorities, especially Muslims in India at all international forums and at the highest leadership level.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Missions across the world have raised the plight of Kashmiris. Therefore, as a result, increasingly we see parliaments in different countries, International Human Rights Organizations, the United Nation Security Council, the media and the civil society in all corners of the world have expressed their deep concern against the policies of BJP-RSS led Narendra Modi government, she said.

Aisha Farooqui said that India’s aggressive behaviour with its neighbouring countries substantiates our position that the Indian government and its policies are a threat to regional peace and prosperity.

She said Pakistan’s position on Hong Kong was principled, consistent and clear. “Pakistan adheres to the One-China policy. Hong Kong is a part of China and it is important for China to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protect the lives of its citizens.”

She added: “We reaffirm that matters related to Hong Kong are China’s internal affairs. We believe it is important to uphold international law and adhere to the basic norm of non-interference.”

On the Afghan peace, she said, Pakistan had been supporting Afghan peace process with a view to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“The visit of Army Chief and Special Envoy to Afghanistan was part of this ongoing facilitator role that Pakistan has been engaged in. Pakistan believes that the peace process has reached a critical stage following the signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement. It is extremely important that the U.S-Taliban Peace Agreement is implemented in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan Negotiations. Pakistan would continue to play its role to support and facilitate the Afghan Peace Process,” she elaborated.

To a question, Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan has an agreement with Afghanistan since 2010 under which they have certain obligations with regard to the Afghan Transit Trade.

“I want to clarify that it is a one way transit, in which Afghan trucks will pass through Pakistani territory up to the Wahga border terminal; however, there will be no traffic from the other side heading towards Afghanistan.

The Afghan government had requested Pakistan to open the border for transit trade. “As you are also aware that all the border crossings had been closed due to covid-19 pandemic situation since 26 February, however, honoring the request of the Afghan government these measures have been taken,” she added.

Aisha Farooqui said Kartarpur Corridor has been opened by Pakistan so that the Sikh Yatrees who want to visit and fulfil their religious obligations from within or outside Pakistan can do so.