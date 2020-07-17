Share:

Pakistan on Friday has confirmed 49 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 259,999. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,475.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,085 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 110,068 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 89,023 in Punjab, 31,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,385 in Balochistan, 14,454 in Islamabad1,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,808 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,059 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,922 in Sindh, 1,124 in KP, 128 in Balochistan, 157 in Islamabad, 39 in GB and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,676,090 coronavirus tests and 23,907 in last 24 hours. 183,737 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,895 patients are in critical condition