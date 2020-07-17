Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 25.03 per cent during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $825.663 million during July-May (2019-20) against exports of $1101.459 million during July-May (2018-19), showing negative growth of 25.03 per cent, SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 6.77 per cent in eleven months, from $22.457 billion to $20.936 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $119.321 million against $163.133 million last year, showing decreased of 26.85 per cent in eleven months of this year. The overall imports into the country decreased by 18.72 per cent, from $47.831 billion to $38.877 billion, according to the data. Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 24.72 per cent in surplus during eleven months of fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The surplus during the period under review was recorded at $706.342 million against $938.326 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 24.72 per cent, the data revealed.