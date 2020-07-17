Share:

Pakistan has decided to provide third counsellor access to Indian spy Khulbushan Jadhav, said the spokesperson for the foreign ministry on Friday.

The spokesperson also shared that Islamabad has informed New Delhi about the decision, adding that Pakistan has also suggested providing the consular access without the presence of security personnel.

“Pakistan is awaiting India’s response,” said the spokesperson of the ministry.

The development comes a day after Pakistan provided the second consular access to Jadhav.

However, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India's ill-intentions were revealed when Pakistan provided New Delhi's diplomats uninterrupted consular access to RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for a second time today at the country's own request, but they left without meeting him in Islamabad.

The foreign minister had said that Jadhav kept calling out to the Indian diplomats but they left. "He kept calling out to them, saying he wanted to meet them, but they left saying the environment was unsuitable."

"The Indian diplomats' behaviour was surprising. Why did the diplomats ask for consular access when they did not even want to talk to Kulbhushan?"

Qureshi underlined that last year, when consular access was provided the first time, the diplomats had objected to a glass wall in the middle, as well as the audio- and video-recording of the meeting.

"All of the diplomats' wishes were fulfiled today but they left nonetheless," he had said, adding that they made excuses that "the space is constrained and the environment not suitable".

Earlier, according to a Foreign Office statement released after the meeting, Pakistan had provided India unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav for a second time at India's request.

An offer was first made in August, last year, but it was rejected by India as it sought unimpeded access to him. Subsequently, on September 2, 2019, the first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 was provided.

Jadhav's mother and wife were allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017.

Last week, FO Director-General South Asia Zahid Hafeez, in a press conference, said that usually consular access is granted once, however Pakistan as a “humanitarian gesture was extending another such offer for the second time”.

This time, he said, the offer was made for Jadhav's meeting with his wife and father.

He also said that Jadhav still has a chance to file a review petition against his sentence and conviction.

Jadhav had been offered the chance on June 17, 2020, but he had refused to avail it.

Government arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel in the province of Balochistan on charges of terrorism and spying for India‘s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The government stated that he was a serving commander in the Indian Navy who was involved in subversive activities inside Pakistan and was arrested on March 3, 2016 during a counter-intelligence operation in Mashkel, Balochistan. The Indian government recognized Jadhav as a former naval officer but denied any current links with him and maintained that he took premature retirement and was abducted from Iran.

On March 25, 2016, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released the confessional statement of Jadhav where he claimed to be a serving Indian Navy officer.