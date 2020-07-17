Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said the completion of China Pakistan Economic Coordination (CPEC) projects will help generate economic activity and jobs in the country. “The completion of the CPEC related projects in the province, especially the establishment of industrial zones, would generate economic activity besides job creation for the COVID-19 effected people,” said the Speaker in a meeting with Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan. He apprised the Chief Minister about the establishment of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group and its Task forces for encouraging people-to-people contacts and collaboration in industrial, trade and economic sectors. He said that the Parliament would play its role in bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan closer, since both the nations had shared history, culture and socio-economic interests.

The Speaker, while commending the performance of the KPK government during the COVID-19 catastrophe, said that the provincial government very effectively provided relief to the public earnestly following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that COVID-19 had disturbed the socio-economic pattern around the world and Pakistan was not an exception. He said that Prime Minister had envisioned Pakistan as a true democratic, progressive and welfare state. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan lauded the Speaker’s concern for the welfare of the needy and the poor.