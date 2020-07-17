Share:

LAHORE - Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Professor Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that death of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Multan Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha due to the coronavirus is an irreparable loss not only for the deceased’s family, but also for the nation.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased surgeon at a condolence reference held here at PGMI on Thursday, he said that Pakistan has lost a renowned surgeon and an excellent medical teacher.

Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar said that not only young doctors, nurses and other medical staff had sacrificed their lives while treating the patients infected with the coronavirus, but the most senior and position holders in the medical field had also lost their lives in the process.

He further said that Pakistani doctors and medical staff had set the highest example for the world by serving the suffering humanity without caring for their own lives.

He added that with the demise of Professor Mustafa Kamal Pasha, people of south Punjab had lost a “Messiah”.

Meanwhile, in this condolence reference, besides Professor Al-freed Zafar, other participants also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing away of NMU VC.