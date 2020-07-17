Share:

Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS), Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood has announced to introduce the best management system in the Institute so that patients from provinces other than Punjab can also get the best possible environment, information and high quality medical facilities.

This was expressed by Dr Khalid Mahmood whereas talking to the regulatory specialists in a extraordinary assembly here nowadays.

He said that within the light of the orders of the common Government, the approach of one patient one caregiver within the healing center ought to be actualized in letter and soul so that nurses and other staff may be able to require care of patients with full consideration and care.

However, in expansion to the seriously care ICU, in other wards will moreover be permitted to meet patients inside the stipulated time.

Executive Executive PINS further said that the specialists, medical attendants and other representatives who given the most excellent treatment to the patients without caring for their claim lives amid the Crown scourge would be granted with certificates of appreciation and a work will be organized at the Punjab Established of Neuro Sciences in this respect exceptionally before long in which the polished skill of the restorative staff will be acknowledged.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood appealed to the people coming to the hospital to take precautionary measures in view of the Corona epidemic and not to lose patience. He said that the first priority of the medical staff is to save the life of the patient for which all steps would be taken.

Often due to overcrowding of the family, the employees also face severe difficulties, he added.

ED PINS said that the best medical facilities in the Neuro Institute are being provided and all resources are being utilized for the provision of health care and no minute would be spared in the treatment of patients.

He further said that new management system will provide significant assistance in further improving the quality at Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences.