Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Aviation Minister, on the basis that the government should acknowledge that it has ran PIA into ground and that the mafia has entered its ranks.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, while holding a press conference, said that in going after the civil aviation, PIA was also destroyed by the government. He said that one mafioso has been sent abroad while another is right next to the PM.

He said that an attempt was being made to dump the blame of pilots’ fiasco on PPP and PML-N and we completely reject it. Talking about the rising inflation, he asked the government, 'when the price of sugar will be Rs 53 per kg?'

He said that the looming flour crisis could lead to chaos and anarchy in the country.

Rana Sanaullah said that it is being said that PML-N MPAs have met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He questioned the motives of this numbers’ game as the opposition does not intend to bring any motion of no-confidence.

He said that we are trying to convene an all-parties conference because we fear this government is dangerous for the country. The party will decide when and how to launch a public mobilisation campaign.