ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher as well as criminal elements and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities, he said. He added Aabpara police arrested accused Zafar Ali Khan and recovered 140 gram hashish from him.

Kohsar police arrested Waqar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Ghulam Jillani involved in selling oil illegally.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Ahmed Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Shams colony police arrested two accused Sohail Awais and Bilal Sadiq 120 gram hashish and Khanna police arrested two accused Tariq Ahmed and Khuram Shahzad involved in theft, while police also arrested a drug peddler namely Adnan Shahzad and recovered 1.035 kilogram hashish from him.

Nilor police arrested accused Waheed Ayub and recovered 125 gram heroin from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Ehsan Jamshed and recovered a dagger from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.