Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a man on charges of gunning down a transgender and injuring another in a brazen armed attack on their mansion in Mandra, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The detained killer was identified as Sheharyar alias Sherry, he said. He said another accomplice of accused is still at large.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of the attack by two gunmen, ordered SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin to arrest the killer and his accomplice involved in murdering Abbas alias Kangna and injuring Javed aka Ashi.

SP formed a special team tasking it to trace out the accused and to arrest them. The team held a killer Sherry and locked him behind the bars. The other accused Rameez is on the run and police are trying to arrest him, the spokesman said.

CPO appreciated the efforts of SP Zia Uddin and his team for solving murder case within 48 hours.