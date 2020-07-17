Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP lawyers on Thursday submitted a fresh application in Thana Kohsar again US Citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie for her misdeclaration and providing forged documents and fake information to open her account in a branch of HBL in Islamabad.

The application was submitted by Raja Ammar Shaukat Turk, PPP Additional Deputy Secretary General, District Rawalpindi, through his Counsel Advocate Mahar Nadeem.

In his application, Raja Ammar lodged a criminal complaint against Cynthia D. Ritchie and the concerned bank employee who with joint criminal connivance committed violations of Section 420, 428, 468 and 478 of PPC and also banking laws under the Banking Act of Pakistan.

The applicant stated that Cynthia D. Ritchie was issued business visa on 18th March, 2019 which got expired on March 2, 2020.

According to the terms and conditions of her business visa, she was supposed and bound to do only business in Pakistan but she acted otherwise by misdeclaring wilfully and fraudulently with the intention to commit crime in Pakistan.

Raja Ammar maintained that Cynthia D. Ritchie was an American national who was born in Louisiana, USA on 22-04-1976 as mentioned on her passport and she had also mentioned on social media her address of her studio room located in Louisiana, USA, whereas she had mis-stated to the Pakistani authorities that she was born in California, USA.

He said that she had misdeclared that she had no business in USA whereas she had been declared as bankrupt in USA and in this regard copies of the default companies were provided to the police. He also stated that she had mentioned her address 234-A, Street 13, Sector E-11, Islamabad whereas she had not provided any copy of the tenancy agreement to prove that she was residing in Sector E-II in Islamabad, whereas it was neither reported in her name nor reported to police as per rent laws.

Raja Ammar pleaded that since Cynthia D. Ritchie and the Bank staff were guilty of fraud, an action be initiated against her, the concerned bank manager and other facilitators.