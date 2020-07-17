Share:

Worryingly, postgraduate students in government universities are trapped in troublesome situations due to horrible education policies in place for higher education. Specifically, those students, who started their masters when the previous government was in power, are now burdened by massive tuition fees imposed on them due to the unfair policies implemented by incumbent ministers.

Presently, a number of talented students are deprived of higher studies due to financial limitations. It clearly shows the lack of interest officials have for higher education.

The government came into power under the banner of change but has changed the system in a way that no one expected: from “good” to “bad”. It is, therefore, requested that our distinguished education minister take steps to address the grievances of these postgraduate students. Education is vital to the development of any nation.

ENGR. AFTAB AHMED MIRANI,

Hyderabad.