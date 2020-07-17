Share:

LAHORE - Progressive Group, a representative platform of traders and industrialists, has welcomed the announcement of a package to kick-start construction activities in the country which will pave way for materialising the government’s electioneering promise of providing 50 lakh homes to homeless people.

Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman and General Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, in a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, said that though the government took two years to announce this package after coming into power but it is never too late. However, they stressed the need for adopting transparent policy and giving the incentives to the construction companies on merit to achieve desired results of this big move.

They said that over 40 industries are related to the construction sector such as cement, bricks, iron etc., which will also get benefit of this wise move of the government and it will not only give revenue to the national kitty but also generate jobs in large number right from the labour to the engineers.

Nevertheless, Progressive Group leadership urged the government that it should not restrict the subsidy to only 100,000 houses rather it should spread the subsidy to all the housing units to be constructed under this scheme and also raise the subsidy to a level which would ensure affordability of these units by the low income groups. They also proposed that interest should completely be waived off from housing units up to five marlas and this scheme should not restrict to only big cities rather spread all over the country.

They said that small and medium size construction companies should also be covered under this scheme so as construction activities could be launched at the earliest.