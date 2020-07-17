Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PSX on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,001.44 points as compared to 36,679.03 points on the last working day, with positive change of 322.41 points (0.88 per cent). A total 402,589,774 shares were traded compared to the trade 328,394,401 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs16.066 billion as compared to Rs14.155 billion during last trading day. As many as 385 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 231 recorded gain and 142 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were JS Bank Ltd with a volume of 31,676,000 shares and price per share of Rs5.48, Maple Leaf with a volume of 24,850,000 with price per share of Rs31.37 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 24,115,500 and price per share of Rs30.46. The Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs175 per share, closing at Rs9575 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs6900.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs101.44 per share, closing at Rs2188.36, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs44.32 per share closing at Rs548.