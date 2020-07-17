ISLAMABAD - The daring confidence of the ruling party [PTI] to act offensively, in and outside the parliament, despite facing enormous economic and pandemic-enforced challenges has remained a surprising aspect for political commentators.
Although the publicly-made reservations of the main coalition partners have opened a new front for the ruling party, this development has not put the party on the back foot.
The recent gossip regarding “minus-one formula”, inner bickering within the ruling party and distancing of important allied partners, such as BNP- Mengal, were believed to be extremely damaging for the incumbent government.
On the other hand, the tone and tenor of government members, from top to bottom, has dispelled this impression; the members were seen adopting even stronger and stricter stances against the opposition in their speeches and press conferences.
The government, despite the recent decision of BNP-Mengal, is confident of easily doing legislative business in the house. This confidence got stronger when it easily defeated the joint opposition in the National Assembly during the budget session.
Similarly, it is surprising that BNP-Mengal has yet to submit an application in the National Assembly Secretariat for sitting on opposition benches.
Talking to this newspaper, BNP-Mengal senior MNA Agha Hassan Baloch said that both PTI’s members and opposition parties were in contact with them.
“We might not opt to support the opposition, as sadly the opposition is also divided,” Baloch said, mentioning that they were only interested in solving their issues.
It was seen in the past that the annoyed coalition partner after distancing themselves from any government preferred to sit on opposition benches without any delay. This non-committal stance of BNP-M is encouraging for the ruling PTI to act confidently.
In another development, MQM-P has recently expressed reservations with PTI’s government over the K-Electric issue. But, this annoyance was also short-lived as the government managed to placate its allies from Sindh.
“We[ MQM-P] are hopeful, as the government assured it will address our reservations tomorrow [Thursday], MQM-P members’ meeting with the Prime Minister would clear the future course of action,” said MQM-P’s MNA Sabir Qaim Khani.
Political pundits observed that the coalition partners of the government were also not interested in shaking hands with opposition. The rift between opposition is giving space to the ruling party to confidently counter the opposition even in tough circumstances.
The recent hard-hitting speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan and befitting response of PTI’s MNAs to the opposition in almost every sitting of the National Assembly and Senate, clearly reflects that the present government is not ready to come under the pressure of the opposition.