Share:

LAHORE - Bakarmandi mobile app has been launched in Punjab for online buying and selling of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha. The app has been developed with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Lahore Cattle Marketing Company. Through this app, citizens will be able to buy their desired sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes. The app will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by restricting buyers to their homes, eventually reduce overcrowding in cattle markets. The app lists various details of the cattle including their picture, age, weight, type, breed and price. Citizens can safely buy the animals online by creating an account on the app. Bakarmandi mobile app also facilitates in selling of cattle. Buyers need to register on the app with their names and mobile numbers, whereas the seller needs to register with their CNIC too.