ISLAMABAD - Showbiz actress Sarah Khan amazed her fans. She took social Instagram to announce her engagement. She also shared a picture in which she is wearing a diamond ring and the caption is “I said YES”. She is looking beauteous in red dress. The acting diva got engaged to Falak Shabir who is a famous singer.

Here are the pictures from engagement ceremony of Sarah and Falak. Sarah Khan is currently starring in drama serial Sabaat in which she is playing an enemy who is all set to finish everyone with her immorality.