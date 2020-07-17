Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday refuted rumours of the removal of Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab. Senator Shibli Faraz took to Twitter and said, “Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar is going nowhere. All speculations regarding his departure are Mala fide and baseless.” Earlier this month, rumors were circulating that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering removing Usman Buzdar from his post and reshuffling the provincial cabinet. While a few names were floated, nothing concrete emerged. Since becoming Chief Minister, there have been several reports of Usman Buzdar’s pending removal, but so far Imran Khan has stood firm by his choice.