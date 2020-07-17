Share:

ISLAMABAD - The task force of the Executive Committee of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group yesterday decided to finalize recommendations about normalizing Afghan bound container traffic, liberalizing border trade, visa regime and tracking and scanning of containers on arrival and departure from Pakistan.

The task force of the Executive Committee of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met at the parliament house. The task force would meet next week to finalize recommendations.

The task force deliberated a spectrum of issues affecting trade as well as people to people contact between Pakistan and Afghanistan. A number of proposals were tabled for resolution of outstanding issues.

The Chief Minister KPK, who attended the meeting on the special invitation of the Speaker National Assembly, assured his full support to ensure quick clearance of containers at Bara staging area. Moreover the meeting was informed that more than 8,000 containers stuck at various locations in Pakistan would be cleared by reemploying pre-covid procedures.

The meeting underlined the importance of engineered solutions to problems at the Pak Afghan Border. In between, the Speaker National Assembly also called an emergency meeting over the issue of protest at Chaman border closure.

The meetings were inter-alia attended by the Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister of KPK Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad, Parliamentarians, Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, relevant Federal Secretaries and affected stakeholders.

The meetings are in line with the vision of the Speaker National Assembly to improve trade, commerce and people-to-people contact with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for the mutual benefit of Pakistanis and Afghans. The core objective of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups is to augment existing cordial relations between Pakistan and other friendly states.