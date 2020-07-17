Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Thursday said tourist resorts and excursion points would remain closed on Eid-ul-Adha to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Talking to a private news channel, he said that people would throng the hill stations and mountainous areas to celebrate this big event, which would certainly increase the risk of coronavirus spread at these tourist destinations. “The govt would revise SOPs for the Independence Day celebrations and the masses are advised to act upon these SOPs,” he said, and added, “It would be advised to avoid huge public gatherings in parks and other public places.”