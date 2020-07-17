Share:

About 130 accounts on Twitter have been targeted by hackers over the past week as part of a large security incident affecting the social network, Twitter Support said on Friday.

"Based on what we know right now, we believe approximately 130 accounts were targeted by the attackers in some way as part of the incident. For a small subset of these accounts, the attackers were able to gain control of the accounts and then send Tweets from those accounts," Twitter Support said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing with Twitter working with the owners of impacted account to establish whether "non-public data related to these accounts was compromised" by hackers.

Earlier this week, Twitter detected what it believes to be a coordinated social engineering attack by those who successfully targeted some of the social network's employees with access to internal systems and tools.

As part of the response, Twitter is now blocking any accounts that had attempted to change their password over the past 30 days, though there is no evidence that attackers accessed passwords.

Wednesday's cryptocurrency scam targeted the verified accounts of several well-known public figures such as former President Barack Obama, presidential candidate Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, rapper Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian, ride-sharing company Uber, the Apple company, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and many others.