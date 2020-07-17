Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, will formulate a joint strategy for the conduct of online entrance tests for admissions to medical and engineering institutions respectively.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Vice- Chancellor UET Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar and UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram on Thursday. UHS Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, Controller of Examinations Dr Saqib Mahmood, senior staff and faculty were also present on the occasion.

UET VC informed about the arrangements of Engineering College Admission Test (ECAT) for admissions to engineering institutes of the province.

He said that due to corona, UET would conduct online entry tests this year in partnership with Virtual University.

Prof Mansoor Sarwar said that 33,000 candidates would write their tests on the computer, instead of paper, in different shifts from August 3 to August 6.

He said that a mock test would also be conducted for the practice of the candidates at the end of this month. In view of corona, social distancing would be observed rigorously in the computer lab, where the candidates would sit and appear for test, he stated.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said that online conduct of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission test (MDCAT) was being considered as an option this year due to corona. The decision in this regard, however, was to be made by the government at federal and provincial level taking all stakeholders on board, he added.

He said that UHS would certainly benefit from the experience of UET in this regard.

He directed the Controller of Examinations, Dr Saqib Mahmood to work out a plan of action in collaboration with UET.

He further said that around 80,000 candidates were expected to appear in MDCAT this year.

He said that it was a regulatory requirement to conduct entrance tests for admission into professional institutes. However, the safety of the candidates was the top priority in view of COVID-19, he asserted.

The two universities also agreed to exchange entrance test question banks.

Prof Javed Akram further said that a joint proposal for the online entrance test would be prepared and submitted to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for approval and financial support. He also urged to make Punjab University a partner in the project.

He directed the Examination Department to ensure the implementation of special Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the entrance test in view of corona and said that screening of all supervising and investigation staff should be done.