ISLAMABAD - Victoria Beckham is reportedly making moves to launch a health and lifestyle brand in the US, which is set to rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s $250 million Goop empire. The former Spice Girl, 46, has been given the green light to sell ‘beauty and well-being products’ across the pond, and has trademarked ‘Victoria Beckham’ and ‘VB’ for legal protection. A source told the publication: ‘The Beckhams are huge in the States. Victoria’s products are likely to be lapped up and provide her with a lucrative leap into the international market.’ Victoria already boasts a host of beauty products to her name, after launching an eponymous brand to complement her fashion label.