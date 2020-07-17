Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Thursday said that number of new cases of coronavirus in the country had been declined by 38.74 percent during first 15 days of current months when compared to same period of last month.

In his tweets, the minister informed that from June 1 to 15, average tests were 23,403 and from July 1 to 15 average tests were 22,969, whereas the average number of COVID-19 cases from June 1 to June 15 was 5056 daily while during same period of current month of July, the average declined to 3097 cases.

Asad Umar, who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Corona, rejected the perception that the decline in corona cases was due to reduction in testing numbers.

“Some (people are) saying, cases are down only due to testing reduction. If positivity ratio was same as in mid June that is over 22 percent, the 24,262 tests done yesterday would have resulted in 5,500 cases, while the actual number was 2,145,” he said adding that decline was primarily due to a nearly 60 percent reduction in positivity. Umar said the reduction in case was due to better and positive attitude of the people and effective administrative measures.

Asad Umar denies perception that decline in corona cases was due to reduction in testing

He also warned that the pandemic can spread only by irresponsible behavior of the people who did not follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to contain spread of the pandemic.

Wearing face mask, SOPs compliance only measures to contain coronavirus: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said wearing masks and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the public were only measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar took stock of SOPs through digital analysis and cattle markets’ management and emphasised the need to ensure compliance of safety guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said public health and safety was the government’s top priority and any sort of complacency in following safety protocols would increase the risk of disease spread on Eid-ul-Azha. He directed the provincial governments to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and health guidelines in cattle markets.

Asad said, “The average tests conducted from June 1 to 15 was 23,403 whereas the average tests carried out from July 1 to 15 was 22,969. However, the average COVID-19 cases detected from June 1-15 are 5,056 and from July 1-15 is 3097.”

This decline, he said in the number of positive cases was mainly due to the administrative measures taken to implement smart lockdown and implementation of safety guidelines. The decrease in pandemic spread was not due to reduction of tests per say rather public behaviour of adhering to SOPs compliance and health guidelines helped to contain the pandemic.