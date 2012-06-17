KARACHI - A report of Economic Survey of Pakistan 2011-12 has stated that the most recent data on health performance of other South Asian countries suggest that Pakistan lags behind in infant mortality rate (at 63 per 1000 live births) and the under 5 years mortality rate (at 86.5 per 1000 live births).

The report maintains that these indicators continue to remain high mainly on account of unhealthy dietary habits, water borne diseases, malnutrition and rapid population growth.

“However, the average life expectancy at 66 years compares well with India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Pakistan is committed towards achieving the MDGs. The MDGs 4, 5 and 6 are related to child mortality, maternal health and combating HIV and Aids, Malaria and other diseases. Considerable efforts and immense resources are required to achieve the desired health outcomes,” it adds.

It pertinent to mention here that the previous report of Economic Survey of Pakistan (2010-11) had declared that Pakistan still suffered from a high infant and maternal mortality, a double burden of diseases, and inadequate health care facilities with high population growth, despite the fact that Pakistan has made progress during last couple of years towards achieving these health targets yet the pace has been sluggish. The report said that mortality, morbidity and slow progress of indicators in the maternal and child health are major concerns in the progress towards achieving Millennium Development Goals; Pakistan is lagging behind from other developing countries in these indicators.

Highlighting the health facilities, the current survey (2011-12) says that the health facilities and health related manpower have expanded substantially due to the greater focus on health sector programmes over the last three decades.

“This has resulted in the setup of a large network of health facilities with 108,137 hospital beds, 149,201 doctors, 10,958 dentist and 76,244 nurses by 2011. Insufficient health spending and rapid population growth have contributed to continuing low facilities to population ratios particularly in the case of dentists, nurses and hospital beds. The potential pay off of investing in and improving the overall health services is enormous. The health care system in Pakistan comprises both public and private health facilities. The public sector until recently was under the domain of the Ministry of Health. However, under the 18th amendment of the constitution of Pakistan, the

Ministry of Health has been devolved in June 2011 and the functions of the ministry have been transferred to provincial health departments. The provinces are now responsible for developing their own strategies, programmes and interventions based on their local needs.

On other hand, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has been expressing its concerns over the health situation in Pakistan. The leaders of PMA are of the view that the overall situation of health in Pakistan is gloomy.

“The health expenditure of 0.5 per cent of GDP in public sector is extremely low. The foreign funded projects are working in different parts of country but their effectiveness is only dependent on good progress in other sectors of life. Mass Education, Political stability, Economic Growth and Total Eradication of Corruption is required for a modern health care system. The PMA strongly believes that government should spend at least 6 percent of GDP in public health care system to make it effective.”