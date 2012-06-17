KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Muhammad Hussain Syed said the corporation had started work on establishing 10 vocational training centres besides 18 model schools in Karachi under public-private partnership.

These vocational training centres would impart various technical skills to youth to provide them with the opportunity to earn their livelihood.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony as chief guest for students who performed well in various sectors of government model schools, which were established by KMC and FPCCI’s joint committee for monitoring and improvement of schools.

He said the students of government schools have demonstrated brilliant performance on national and international level and proved that the students from poor and middle class could also perform well if they were given better facilities.

Administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed said that the middle class had the ability to bring revolution in our system and to run the whole system effectively.

He urged the rich class to come forward and join hands with the government sector in bringing improvement in the educational system. He said FPCCI and the traders and business community of Karachi deserves praise in this connection. The Honorary Guest Haji Fazl Qadir Sherani President FPCCI said students of government schools did not lack any ability and they only need to be encouraged and patronized.

He said FPCCI and millions of traders and industrialists associated with it would always help and support the KMC’s endeavours in this regard.

Vice Chairman of CMIS Ahmed Chinoy said a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2006 between the CMIS and KMC under which a total of 3,782 schools had to be upgraded. He said we had selected 18 model schools in the city and improved their buildings and environment that had ensured better educational facilities for about 60 thousand students.

He further stressed the need of bringing improvement in the schools located in rural and suburban areas of Karachi. Farhana Iqbal of CMIS and Siddique Sheikh also spoke on this occasion. In the end the students were given certificates and awards on the basis on their performance in various events.