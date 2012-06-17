BEIRUT - Syrian troops shelled several rebel strongholds overnight and on Saturday, including Douma in northern Damascus and the central city of Homs, with a watchdog reporting at least 36 people killed nationwide.

Three women were among seven killed in the bombardment of the opposition bastion of Douma, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Local Coordination Committees (LCC), a grassroots network of activists, said regime forces have been shelling Douma for three days.

Elsewhere in Damascus province, five civilian men were killed in Saqaba, the Observatory said, adding that some of them had been “slaughtered” with knives. “This kind of killing has become common in recent weeks,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, adding that an independent investigation was needed. In the same region, a man, his wife and their child were killed when their house in the town of Irbin was hit by a shell, the Observatory said.

It also reported that regime forces shot dead a man at a checkpoint in the Damascus province town of Al-Tal, while a student was shot dead on the outskirts of Ashrafiyet Sahnaya.Two others were killed during the night in Kfar Batna, also in Damascus province, while one woman died in Maadamiyat al-Sham in the same province.

Shelling and shooting by regime forces over various districts of Homs city - including Khalidiyeh, Bab Tadmur, Jourat al-Shiah and Safsafa - killed five people, the Observatory said.

It reported the Homs killings after warning that more than 1,000 families were besieged in several districts of the city, which have been pounded intermittently by regime forces for several months.

In the province of Homs, five people were killed in the village of Farhaniyeh when regime forces bombed their area, the watchdog added.

Elsewhere, the Observatory said, four regime troops were killed during the night, one in a blast in Damascus and three in clashes in rebel bastion Rastan in Homs province.

Anti-regime activist Abu Rawan described the shelling of Rastan as “insane.”

“In addition, every car that enters or leaves the town gets shot at with heavy machinegun fire,” he told AFP via Skype.

Some 800 Muslims and Christians trapped in the flashpoint Syrian city of Homs have urged humanitarian agencies to help them flee the bloodshed, a Vatican news agency said. The appeal, titled “Let Us Leave in the Name of God,” was made by the residents of the city’s central districts of Warsheh, Salibi, Bustan Diwan, Ozon, Hamidiyeh and Wadi Sayeh, the Fides agency concerned with missionary news reported.

Women, children, the handicapped and elderly figure among those caught in the crossfire, a source involved in evacuation efforts said, adding that they “are in real danger ... and living in panic amid bombardments and fighting.”

Home to several strongholds of the rebel Free Syrian Army, Homs has been under intermittent attack by regime forces since the Baba Amr district was pounded for a month earlier this year before being retaken, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. An escalation of violence over the past week has engulfed several areas of the country, including Homs. Fides said troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are ready to observe a truce to allow the civilians to leave the area. But the Abu Mann rebel faction opposes an evacuation fearing a deadly offensive on the city centre once it is emptied of civilians, sources on the ground told Fides. An estimated 400 Christians remain in Homs compared with some 80,000 before the start of the conflict. France’s foreign ministry said Friday it was deeply concerned at reports of “an imminent, large-scale operation” by regime forces in Homs.