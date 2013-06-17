LAHORE - All Pakistan Truck and Trala Motors Association has demanded of the government to establish a model truck stands in the City.

“General Truck Stand Ravi Road and Sabzazar Truck Stand should be made model stands in order to provide facilities to goods transporters,” said the association president Yasir Naseer, Chaudhray Arshad, Sher Ali, Abdul Meteen and others in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The government was generating heavy revenue by imposing heavy taxes on good transporters but was not providing any facility to them, said the association representatives.

They appealed the Punjab Chief Minister to direct the concern authorities to address their issues.