ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's 100 per cent Fee Reimbursement Scheme (PMFRS) for more than 570 postgraduate students of less-developed areas presently studying in the HEC recognised public sector universities of Islamabad and Attock would be initiated today (Tuesday) at Murree under the auspices of Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP).

A high-level meeting to give a go-ahead to the award of Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme presided over by the Chairperson of the PMYP Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Monday, decided that the chairperson PMYP will present fee reimbursement cheques amounting to more than Rs 37.5 million today (Tuesday) at Murree to the students hailing from the less-developed districts of southern Punjab, entire Balochistan, KP, FATA, Interior Sindh, GB and AJK currently undertaking MA, MSc, MS, MPhil or PhD courses from the HEC recognised public sector universities of Islamabad Capital Territory and Attock.

Earlier, the first ever 100 per cent PMFRS was launched in Balochistan by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on May 21 and successively by the Chairperson PMYP Mayram Nawaz Sharif in Peshawar and Multan early this month. Postgraduate students of interior Sindh availed the reimbursement of 100 per cent educational expenses the other day, at University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The meeting was informed that out of more than 40,000 postgraduate students of the less-developed areas of the country, so far more than 25,000 postgraduate students are benefiting from the Rs 1.20 billion scheme launched by the present democratic government to encourage the quest of higher education for the students facing financial constraints. The scheme would sponsor the 100 per cent educational expenses of the postgraduate students of less-developed areas of the Southern Punjab, interior Sindh, entire Balochistan, KP including FATA, AJK and GB before the end of FY 2013-14, the meeting was further informed.

The meeting also gave a nod to the schedule for reimbursement of 100 per cent educational expenses to the students hailing from AJK and GB before the end of June 2014.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of PMYP and the Higher Education Commission.